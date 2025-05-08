Lucknow, May 8 (PTI) Several parts of Uttar Pradesh witnessed a brief spell of drizzle accompanied by strong winds and thunderstorms on Thursday morning, bringing temporary relief from the prevailing heat, officials of the meteorological department (Met) said.

A shift in weather was seen in atleast 25 districts across eastern and western Uttar Pradesh, they said.

Also Read | Delhi Weather Forecast: Rain, Thunderstorm Likely in National Capital on May 9, Predicts IMD.

Aligarh in western UP recorded the highest rainfall at 4 mm, they added.

In Lucknow, dark clouds covered the sky in the early hours, followed by strong winds and a brief drizzle that brought down morning temperatures, the officials said.

Also Read | Cash Recovery Row: CJI Sanjiv Khanna Recommends Impeachment of Justice Yashwant Varma, Says Sources.

“This weather activity was triggered by a disturbance affecting the region, leading to drizzle and strong winds across several districts,” Atul Kumar Singh, Senior Scientist at the Regional Meteorological Centre, Lucknow said.

The Met has forecast similar conditions in parts of the state on Friday, particularly in the western, Terai, and southern regions. Light rain and thunderstorms are expected in these areas, it said.

However, a gradual rise of four to five degrees Celsius in maximum temperatures is likely till May 13 once the weather system dissipates, it added.

By Thursday afternoon, sunny conditions returned in most districts, leading to a spike in temperatures.

Varanasi recorded the highest maximum temperature in the state at 40.7 degrees Celsius, while Basti also touched the 40-degree mark, the Met said.

In Lucknow, the maximum temperature settled at 38.3 degrees Celsius, 1.4 degrees above the season's normal. The minimum temperature was recorded at 21.5 degrees Celsius.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)