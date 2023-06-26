New Delhi, Jun 26 (PTI) Police on Monday seized a drone flying near the Akshardham Temple here and quizzed a Bangladeshi woman operating it, officials said.

According to police, on receiving information about the drone near the east Delhi temple, a police team from nearby Mandawali police station reached the spot and found that a Bangladeshi woman was "illegally" operating it.

The woman identified herself as Momo Mustafa (33), a resident of Dhaka, Bangladesh. She claimed that she ran a photography business back home and was in India on a six-month tourist Visa since May.

The drone was seized and a case has been registered under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code.

Further enquiry is underway, police said.

