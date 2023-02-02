Visakhapatnam, Feb 2 (PTI) An used drone jet found by fishermen in the sea off Moolapeta Village in Srikakulam district of Andhra Pradesh created a flutter, police said on Thursday.

The fishermen brought the drone to the shore and informed the marine police whose circle inspector K Demullu said such drones were used by the defence as per information he received from higher officials. The drone in red and yellow measured was nine feet long and weighed 111 kg. The word 'Banshee' was written on the right wing and 'Target' on the left.

"We've informed the Navy officials in Visakhapatnam and also the Ministry of Home, New Delhi. Further action will be taken after getting directions from the two departments,'' the circle inspector told reporters.

