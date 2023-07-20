Gorakhpur (UP), Jul 20 (PTI) Police here will use drones and CCTV cameras and deploy on ground a 2,000-strong police force to monitor Muharram processions scheduled to taken out later in the month, officers said on Thursday.

More than 50 processions and 560 tajias will be taken out in Gorakhpur to monitor each of which the local beat constable has been made the nodal officer, they said.

Muharrum will be held on July 29 and its processions will start three days before.

Beat constables are contacting people responsible for the processions and asking them to fill a check list containing date, schedule, and route of the procession, and the names of the mutawalli and volunteers.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Gaurav Grover said robust arrangements have been made for Muharram, a day of mourning for Shia sect of Muslims.

A separate force has been assigned to manage for Muharram processions, which will be videographed with drone cameras and CCTVs installed en route, he said.

SP City Krishna Kumar said CCTVs will be installed on the entire route of the processions.

Kumar said that police invited religious leaders and other elders of the area to be part of peace committee meetings which were held at every police station of the city for discussion of their issues.

The SP city said police are identifying elements who can create trouble and are ready to rein them in.

He also said that a strict vigil is kept on internet to look out for troublemakers and rumourmongers.

