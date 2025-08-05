New Delhi [India], August 5 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday welcomed President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr. of the Philippines at Rashtrapati Bhavan, hosting a banquet in his honour. This visit marks a significant milestone as both countries celebrate the 75th anniversary of establishing diplomatic relations.

In a post on X, President of India said, "President Droupadi Murmu received President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr. of the Philippines at Rashtrapati Bhavan and hosted a banquet in his honour. Both leaders agreed that this visit, which coincides with the celebration of the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations, will help in building a strong Strategic Partnership between India and the Philippines."

Both leaders agreed that this visit would help build a strong strategic partnership between India and the Philippines, enhancing cooperation across various sectors.

Philippines President Marcos Jr also met Prime Minister Narendra Modi today at Hyderabad House during his maiden State Visit to India.

"Indo Pacific is the correct evolution of Asia Pacific," the visiting Philippines President said while addressing reporters at the forecourt of the Rashtrapati Bhawan in the national capital today.

Marcos said that this is a reaffirmation of the alliance between Indian and the Philippines.

On Monday, he held talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar as he marked the beginning of his five-day state visit to the country.

This is the first visit by the President of the Southeast Asian country to India since he assumed office back in 2022, marking a significant milestone, as his visit aligns with the celebration of the 75th anniversary of diplomatic ties between the two nations.

He is accompanied by First Lady Louise Araneta Marcos and a high-level delegation, including several Ministers from his Cabinet. The Philippines' President is visiting India from August 4-8. (ANI)

