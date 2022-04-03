New Delhi [India], April 3 (ANI): A brother murdered his sister in Delhi's Ramgarh over "minor domestic issues", police said on Saturday.

Following the incident, the police registered the case of murder against the accused.

The deceased, 24, was a resident of Ramgarh while the accused has been identified as Vikash.

Upon enquiry by the police, Vikash confessed to murdering his sister and revealed that both of them were drug addicts.

The police said that they were alone at home when an argument broke out between them over some domestic issues following which Vikash strangulated his sister. Strangulation marks were found on the neck of the deceased.

"A case of murder has been registered and accused Vikash has been arrested," said the police. (ANI)

