Udham Singh Nagar (Uttarakhand) [India], September 19 (ANI): Uttarakhand's anti-drug task force on Sunday arrested an alleged drug dealer and recovered around 160 grams of Heroin in Rudrapur in Udham Singh Nagar district.

The arrested accused has been identified as Ranveer Gangwar. He hails from Bareilly.

According to Senior Superintendent of Police Ajay Singh, the task force is now searching for a drug dealer named Riyasat who is also from Bareilly.

"Earlier, our task force has arrested a drug dealer Rizwan and his gang from Bareilly and had frozen an illegal property worth Rs 1 crore," said Singh. (ANI)

