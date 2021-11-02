Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 2 (ANI): Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede, who is investigating the Mumbai cruise ship drugs case, on Tuesday said that "the drug mafia is trying to frame him and his family in false cases".

Wankhede, who has been accused of extortion and forging documents to secure a government job by Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik, said that a peddler named Salman had earlier tried to frame his family.

Also Read | Shirur Vidhan Sabha Constituency in Maharashtra: Sitting MLA, Candidates For Assembly Elections 2019, Results And Winners.

"A peddler, Salman, had approached my sister who is a lawyer. But she doesn't deal with the cases under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) cases so she sent him back. Salman had tried to trap us through a middleman. He was later arrested and is in jail right now. False allegations are being levelled against me by sharing his WhatsApp chat."

Wankhede added that the middleman, who tried to trap his family, had given a false complaint earlier this year to Mumbai Police. "Nothing came out of it. After that peddlers like Salman were used to trap my family. Such attempts are still going on and the drug mafia is behind this," he added.

Also Read | Odisha BSE 10th Result 2019 Not Today: Class 10 Board Exam Scores to Be Declared Soon Online at bseodisha.ac.in; Here's List of Website to Check Marks.

Reacting to Nawab Malik's allegations of extortion, Wankhede said, "As far as my expensive clothes (worn by Wankhede - as alleged by Nawab Malik) is concerned, it is just a rumour. He has less knowledge and he should find out these things."

Malik, who has been levelling various allegations against Wankhede since the Mumbai drugs-on-cruise case, has accused the latter of using a fake birth certificate to secure a government job.

Malik had alleged that Wankhede was born a Muslim but he forged documents, including a caste certificate, to pass off as a Scheduled Caste (SC) person to get recruitment under quota after clearing the UPSC exams.

Earlier, a Mumbai-based Advocate Kanishk Jayant had filed a complaint and alleged criminal conspiracy by the five persons - KP Gosavi, Manish Bhanushali, Amir Furniturewala, Prateek Gaba and Rushab Sachdeva- and requested the Police Commissioner Nagrale to file FIR for extortion and their suspicious role in Cordelia Cruise Drug Case. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)