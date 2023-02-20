Kulgam (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], February 20 (ANI): The Jammu and Kashmir police on Monday arrested a drug peddler and arrested 25 kg Ganja-like contraband substance in Kulgam district.

The drug peddler has been identified as Abdul Rashid Dar who hails from Shamsipora.

The police have registered the case under NDPS Act against the accused.

Taking to Twitter Kulgam Police tweeted, "War against drugs continue" Kulgam police arrested a drug peddler #Abdul Rashid Dar R/O Shamsipora, at #Adigan & recovered 25 Kg of #Ganja like contraband. FIR No.06/2023 U/S 8/20 NDPS Act stands registered at PS DH Pora & an investigation has been taken up. @KashmirPolice @DigSkr."

Earlier on February 20, Jammu and Kashmir Police on Sunday said that it has arrested a notorious drug peddler and recovered 700 grams of Charas-like contraband substance from his possession in Kulgam district.

The drug peddler has been identified as Shakir Gulzar Bhat.

A case has been registered under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at Kulgam Police Station."Kulgam police arrested another notorious drug peddler #Shakir Gulzar Bhat R/O Cenigam & recovered 700 grams of Charas-like contraband substance. Case FIR No. 11/2023 U/S 8/20 of NDPS Act stands registered in PS Kulgam and an investigation has been taken up," the District Police Kulgam said in a tweet.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

