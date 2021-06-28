Jammu, Jun 28 (PTI) An alleged drug peddler was arrested on Monday and a pistol and 20 grams of heroin were recovered from his possession here, police said.

Ashwani Kumar alias “Bunty”, a resident of Bahu Fort, was arrested during checking of vehicles at Bravo-3 on Jammu-Srinagar national highway amid heightened security arrangements, a police spokesman said.

The security across Jammu and Kashmir was beefed up following dropping of two bombs on Indian Air Force (IAF) Station and recovery of 5.5 kgs of Improvised Explosive Device (IED) from a terrorist in Jammu on Sunday.

“Kumar is a notorious drug peddler and he was arrested along with heroin and a pistol with five live rounds,” the spokesman said, adding he was booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and the Arms Act.

