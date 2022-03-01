Morigaon (Assam), Mar 1 (PTI) An alleged drug peddler was injured in police firing when he reportedly tried to flee, and heroin worth Rs 4 crore in the international market has been seized from his possession, police said on Tuesday.

"Around 9 pm last night, the drug dealer was stopped at Jagiroad police checkpoint on National Highway-37. However, seeing the police, he tried to flee... One round was fired and he was injured," Morigaon district Superintendent of Police Aparna N said.

He was shifted to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital after being administered basic treatment, the SP said.

Altogether, 33 people have been killed and at least 84 injured in police action, while allegedly trying to flee from custody or attacking personnel, since the BJP government, led by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, assumed office in May 2021.

