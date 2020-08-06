Nagpur, Aug 6 (PTI) An alleged drug smuggler lodged in the Nagpur Central Jail died while undergoing treatment at hospital, an official said on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Javed alias Bachcha Ataullah Khan (36), a resident of Azad Colony here in eastern Maharashtra.

He was reportedly beaten up by other inmates, but the jail administration denied this and said Ataullah Khan, an undertrial, was unwell and died during treatment on Wednesday night.

Jail Superintendent Anup Kumre said his health deteriorated on Wednesday and he was rushed to Government Medical College and Hospital, where he died during treatment.

According to the police, Ataullah Khan was a close associate of Abu alias Feroz Khan, a notorious drug smuggler in the city.

On December 23, 2019, two men, Amitar Khan and Mohammad Waqar, were arrested from a hotel within the limits of the Ganeshpeth Police Station and 70 grams of drug worth Rs 2.10 lakh was seized from them, the police said.

Based on their interrogation, the police laid a trap and arrested Ataullah Khan a few days later with drug worth Rs 1.77 lakh, they said.

Since then, he was in jail, the police said.

A case of accidental death was registered at the Dhantoli police station.

