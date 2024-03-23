Sonitpur (Assam) [India], March 23 (ANI): In a joint operation, Assam police and Nagaland police arrested Bahar Uddin, a most wanted narcotics drug trafficking kingpin of North East India, from Assam's Sonitpur district.

The arrested drug trafficking kingpin hails from Jeliagrong, Dimapur in Nagaland.

According to police, based on secret information, a joint team of Sonitpur district police led by Additional Superintendent of Police (HQ) Madhurima Das, Deputy SP (P) Debasish Kayastha and Nagaland police launched an operation at a house of Nurja Khatun of Thelamara area in Sonitpur district.

"During the operation, the police team apprehended one person, namely Md. Bahar Uddin regarding of Narcotic Police Station case number 22/2023 under Section 28/27(A) NDPS Act and was handed over to Nagaland police," a senior police officer of Sonitpur district said.

Nagaland police said two of Uddin's associates have also been arrested, one from Dimapur and one from Imphal.

"Bahar Uddin is wanted in multiple known cases registered across the region and has been running a major drug network spread over many states and involved in financing, procuring, transportation, and sale of sunflower, ganja and other dangerous drugs," Nagaland police said in a press statement.

The statement further read, "Bahar Uddin had been using multiple aliases, multiple identities, multiple phone numbers, and numerous hideouts to carry on the trafficking in narcotics and numerous people have been associated with him in the conspiracies to traffic banned substances like ganja, brown sugar etc in the region. He has tried to evade the law enforcement agencies for many years." (ANI)

