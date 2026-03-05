SMPL

Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], March 5: The School of Business & Law, Navrachana University, successfully hosted the second edition of its Annual Law Fest, VERDICTUS 2.0, during January-February 2026, reaffirming its commitment to academic excellence, experiential learning, and professional growth in legal education.

VERDICTUS 2.0 was conceptualised as a national platform to nurture advocacy skills, research aptitude, drafting precision, and professional ethics among law students. The fest featured five flagship competitions: Moot Court, Parliamentary Debate, Client Counselling, Contract Drafting, and Law Quiz. While the Contract Drafting Competition was conducted online, the Law Quiz was designed to engage participants who did not qualify for the final rounds of the three core competitions.

The preliminary rounds of the Moot Court, Parliamentary Debate, and Client Counselling competitions were conducted virtually on 16th and 17th January 2026, witnessing participation from over 250 students forming 102 teams representing nearly 100 universities and law institutions across India. Esteemed institutions such as Gujarat National Law University, Maharashtra National Law University, Amity University, Government Law College, Bennett University, NMIMS School of Law and OP Jindal Global University were among the participants, alongside many other reputed law schools from across the country.

The Inaugural Ceremony was graced by Archana Pathak Dave, Additional Solicitor General of India, who addressed the participants and encouraged young legal minds to pursue excellence with integrity and perseverance.

Based on merit, the top 14 teams advanced to the Semi-Final and Final Rounds, which were conducted offline from 26th to 28th February 2026 at the university campus in Vadodara. The three-day event commenced with the Banner Roll Down, Orientation & Briefing Session, and Draw of Lots on 26th February, followed by intense Semi-Final Rounds on 27th February, culminating in the Final Rounds and Valedictory Session on 28th February 2026.

The Valedictory Session was a distinguished gathering of eminent legal luminaries. Ashutosh J. Shastri, Former Judge of the Gujarat High Court, graced the occasion as the Chief Guest. Dushyant Dave, Senior Advocate, Supreme Court of India, attended as the Guest of Honour. The event was further dignified by the presence of Rajendra Trivedi, Former Speaker of the Gujarat Legislative Assembly and Former Minister, Government of Gujarat; Amit Pai, Advocate-on-Record, Supreme Court of India; and Kaushik Bhatt, Advocate, Gujarat High Court, as Distinguished Guests.

Dr. Sujatha Patil, Principal, Law Programs, School of Business and Law, Navrachana University, remarked, "We are truly fortunate to have such distinguished members of the Bench and Bar with us today -- their presence elevates this occasion and inspires our students in ways no textbook ever could," in the presence of Prof. Pratyush Shankar, Provost; Prof. Sandeep Vasant, Registrar; and Dr. Hitesh Bhatia, Dean, School of Business & Law, Navrachana University.

With its growing participation and national recognition, VERDICTUS 2.0 stands as a testament to Navrachana University's vision of nurturing competent, ethical, and socially responsible legal professionals.

