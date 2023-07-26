Pathanamthitta (Kerala), Jul 26 (PTI) The Kerala Police on Wednesday busted a gang involved in narcotic business and recovered 500 grams of synthetic drug MDMA along with over 100 kilograms of ganja.

In a statement, the police said the gang of three members was arrested while acting on a tip-off received by District Superintendent of Police Swapnil Madhukar Mahajan.

During the raid carried out at a house in Mannaramala near here, the police seized over 100 kg ganja and half a kg of MDMA.

This is the biggest drug hunt in the district recently, police said. The accused have been identified as Joel S Kurian (27), Salim (33) and Ubaid Ameer (35), they said.

Police said the accused had resisted the arrest, but they were subdued later.

Preliminary investigation suggests that there is a big lobby behind the supply of such a huge quantity of cannabis and drugs.

The accused had been selling the drugs and cannabis wholesale in Pathanamthitta and nearby districts for years after collecting them in large quantities, police added.

A detailed investigation has been launched to nab other members of the gang, the police added.

