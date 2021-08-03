Chatra/Medininagar (Jharkhand), Aug 3 (PTI) Drugs worth over Rs 1 crore have been seized in Jharkhand and six people were arrested, police said on Tuesday.

Acting on a tip-off, police nabbed four people and seized 805 gm of brown sugar worth Rs 1 crore in Chatra district on Monday, Chatra SDPO Rishab Kumar Jha said.

The seizure was made at Daryatu village in Sadar police station area, he said.

In another incident, two people were arrested and 1 kg opium worth Rs 4 lakh was seized from their possession in Palamu district, Medininagar SDPO K Vijay Shankar said.

The motorcycle-borne accused persons were nabbed and the contraband was seized during vehicle checking on a road in Nawabazar police station area, he said.

Cases were registered against the accused and all of them were sent to judicial custody.

