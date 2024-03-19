Jaipur, Mar 19 (PTI) Drugs worth Rs 1.83 crores were seized and a man was arrested from Rajasthan's Jalore district, police said on Tuesday.

Pali Deputy Inspector General Om Prakash said the police team, following a tip-off, raided a house in Nimbawas village and arrested Chhagan Ram Choudhary.

The team recovered around 46,000 tablets of “prohibited” drugs, the DIG said.

“It was a joint action of the district special team and Bhinmal police. A man has been arrested in possession of prohibited drugs worth Rs 1.83 crore," Prakash said.

The accused used to procure drugs from Jodhpur and pay them via hawala transactions, the DIG said.

He was selling the procured drugs to customers from his medical store, he added.

A case has been registered against him under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, he said.

A team was formed under the supervision of Jalore SP Gyan Chandra Yadav ahead of the Lok Sabha polls 2024 to keep vigilance on the illegal circulation of drugs, the DIG said.

