Guwahati, Jun 24 (PTI) Narcotic drugs valued at Rs 3 crore were seized from Cachar district of Assam and three peddlers were arrested, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Tuesday.

Acting on credible intelligence input, the Cachar District Police intercepted two vehicles at ISBT Silchar and seized 576.58 kg of ganja, Sarma said in a post on X.

In the operation, police also apprehended three peddlers travelling in the vehicles, he added.

"Strong steps, clear message: #AssamAgainstDrugs," the chief minister said.

