New Delhi [India], January 31: Zoya Afroz's starring role in the web series Taskaree has propelled the production to the top of Netflix's global charts, signaling a breakout moment for Indian digital content on the international stage.

Taskaree--directed by Raghav Jairath and produced by Shital Bhatia and Neeraj Pandey--features Zoya Afroz as Priya, a complex character navigating high-stakes intrigue alongside Emraan Hashmi's lead performance. The series blends thriller elements with sharp realism, drawing comparisons to Neeraj Pandey's cinematic style known from films like A Wednesday and Baby. Its swift ascent to No. 1 reflects robust viewer metrics, including high completion rates and binge-watching patterns across regions from India to North America and Europe.

Zoya Afroz's performance has emerged as a key driver of the acclaim. Reflecting on the response, she stated, "I'm overwhelmed by the love I'm receiving -- messages from the audience praising my performance, Priya's character, and the story itself. Hearing how many people binge-watched the series in one go and connected with her journey... it's the kind of response every actor hopes for."

Zoya Afroz credits her collaborators for elevating the project. "Working with Neeraj Pandey pushes you to raise your bar. His clarity, precision, and belief in realism force you to dig deeper and be honest in every moment," she noted. This success follows her back-to-back appearances on IMDb's popularity list--a distinction shared recently only with Aneet Padda--affirming her growing influence in streaming.

The ensemble's synergy underscores Taskaree's appeal. Produced under Pandey's banner, the series exemplifies how seasoned filmmakers are adapting to OTT demands, prioritizing narrative integrity.

This milestone bolsters India's position in the competitive streaming market, where local originals now rival Hollywood heavyweights. Netflix data indicates Taskaree has amassed millions of viewing hours within weeks, fueling optimism for future collaborations. For Zoya Afroz, it cements her transition from supporting roles to lead status, opening doors to diverse projects.

As Taskaree sustains its chart dominance, it reaffirms the global hunger for authentic Indian narratives, positioning Zoya Afroz and her team at the forefront of this evolving landscape.

