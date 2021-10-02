Mathura, Oct 2 (PTI) A class 9 student of the Mathura Refinery Kendriya Vidyalay, who had gone missing early this week and whose body was found behind bushes outside a nearby village, was killed by a drunkard who had tried to sodomise him, police said on Saturday after arresting the accused.

“The mobile phone of the deceased student was also recovered from the accused Manoj, a resident of Mathura,” the Refinery police station's SHO, Inspector Lokesh Bhati, said.

He said the accused has confessed his guilt and disclosed that he killed the child as he failed to sodomise him.

A habitual drinker, the accused said he used to lure children for sodomy because his wife had left him soon after their marriage.

The father of the deceased student had on Thursday complained that his son had gone missing,

The child's body was found on Friday behind bushes outside the neighbouring Baad village under the Mathura Refinery police station area.

