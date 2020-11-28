Lucknow, Nov 28 (PTI) The weather remained dry across Uttar Pradesh with shallow to moderate fog occurring at isolated places in the past 24 hours, the meteorological office here said on Saturday.

The day temperatures fell appreciably in Varanasi division and rose significantly in Bareilly division but there was no large change in the remaining divisions of the state.

Also Read | Jammu & Kashmir DDC Elections 2020: Union Territory Witnesses Brisk Voting In First Polls Since Revocation of Article 370.

The maximum temperature in the state was 28 degrees Celsius recorded at Lucknow and Prayagraj while the minimum temperature at 7.1 degrees Celsius was recorded at Churk in Sonbhadra district.

The department forecast that weather is likely to remain dry with shallow to moderate fog very likely in the morning at isolated places across UP in the next 24 hours.

Also Read | MAH CET Results 2020 Declared: Check Scores of BSc-B.Ed, MA, B.Ed and Other Entrance Exams at cetcell.mahacet.org.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)