Nellore (Andhra Pradesh) [India], December 30 (ANI): The police have registered a case in connection to the stampede incident in Nellore, which killed eight people during leader N Chandrababu Naidu's public meeting on Wednesday.

Nellore SP Vijayarao said that the public meeting had created a lot of 'deviations', which obstructed the police and led to such an incident.

"The heavy speakers, huge hoardings and the bike rallies created a lot of deviations and played a major role in obstructing the police. This led to the incident. The Kandukuru Town Police have registered a case under section 174 of the CRPC," he said.

He also said that a DSP rank officer has been designated to investigate the case.

"The incident took place in Sivalayam street of Kandukuru town. The rally was given permission in the main streets, but it moved into the tiny roads as well. A DSP rank officer will be appointed to investigate the case," he said.

Earlier, TDP informed that the Former Andhra Pradesh CM will pay floral tributes to the deceased Ravindra Babu's body and meet his family members.

Speaking to the reporters, Naidu expressed grief over the death of his party workers.

"This is a sad incident. I'm feeling very sorry about it," he said.

TDP announced that it is paying Rs 24 lakh each as ex-gratia to the kin of the eight deceased families who died in the stampede.

The former chief minister and TDP national president, Nara Chandrababu Naidu, already announced that the party will stand by the families of those who died in Wednesday's incident. Besides paying the ex-gratia, the NTR Trust will fund the education of the children of the deceased, Chandrababu said.

PM Modi announced Rs. 2 Lakhs ex-gratia for the kin of the deceased, which would be disbursed from the Prime Minister's National Relief fund.

As many as seven TDP workers lost their lives after a scuffle broke out between party workers during a public meeting being held by party leader Naidu in Kandukuru of Andhra Pradesh's Nellore on Wednesday. (ANI)

