New Delhi, Feb 24 (PTI) The Delhi University is considering admission based on the performance in the Central University Common Entrance Test (CUCET) as well as board exams for its undergraduate courses, according to officials.

However, the weightage of the two scores in determining the eligibility of candidates is yet to be decided.

"The Education Ministry had announced CUCET in the new National Education Policy (NEP). A committee has also been to recommend modalities for a high-quality aptitude test which would be common for admissions to all central universities.

"Once that is done, we will be having weightage for both CUCET and board examinations with 50 percent for each," a top official of the varsity said.

"A final decision in this regard will be taken once the modalities of CUCET are finalised," the official added.

The National Education Policy, 2020 envisaged that the National Testing Agency will work to offer a high-quality common aptitude test, as well as specialised common subject exams in the sciences, humanities, languages, arts, and vocational subjects, at least twice every year.

These exams shall test conceptual understanding. Students will be able to choose the subjects for taking the test, and each university will be able to see each student's individual subject portfolio and admit students into their programmes based on individual interests and talents"

Delhi University admissions are characterised by sky-high cut-offs every year. Last year, Lady Shri Ram College for Women had 100 percent cut-offs for three programmes, and 30 courses across colleges had cut-offs over 99 percent.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)