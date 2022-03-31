New Delhi, Mar 31 (PTI) The Delhi University has constituted a seven-member committee to draft policy guidelines for the Extra-Curricular Activities (ECA) for the 2022-23 academic session, an official notification said.

Professor Alka Nagpal, Dean, Faculty of Music and Fine Arts has been appointed as its chairperson, while Dr Deepti Taneja, Joint Dean, Cultural Council office, has been chosen as its convener and member secretary.

Also Read | Telangana Heatwave: People Advised to Stay Indoors Between 12 PM to 4 PM.

Anoop Lather, Advisor, Cultural Council has been appointed as the advisor to the committee.

The varsity will be holding admissions to undergraduate courses through the Common University Entrance Test that has been made mandatory for all central universities from this year.

Also Read | Actress Assault Case: Kerala High Court Reserves Order in Case Against Malayalam Actor Dileep in Connection with 2017 Case.

ECA trials were not held the past two years owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)