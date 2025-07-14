New Delhi, Jul 14 (PTI) The University of Delhi will release the simulated ranks for undergraduate admissions under the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS-UG) 2025 at 5 pm on Tuesday.

The simulated ranks will provide applicants with a preview of their standing based on submitted preferences and CUET-UG scores, helping them refine their choices, the university said.

The preference change window will remain open until 11.59 pm on July 16, after which all choices will be auto-locked for the final allocation, it said.

The first CSAS allocation list will be declared at 5 pm on July 19. Candidates allotted a seat must accept it by 4.59 pm on July 21, followed by verification and approval by respective colleges by July 22. The last date for fee payment in the first round is July 23, it said.

The university had kept both Phase-I registration and Phase-II preference filling open until July 14, allowing fresh applicants to join. A one-time correction window for Phase-I closed on July 11.

Vacant seats will be displayed on July 24, followed by the second allocation list on July 28. The new academic session begins August 1, with 71,624 undergraduate (UG) seats offered across 69 colleges.

Officials said changes in subject combinations and a new auto-accept feature aim to improve flexibility and ease for students.

The CUET-UG 2025 saw 13.5 lakh applicants, with English, General Test, and Chemistry being the most chosen subjects.

