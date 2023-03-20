New Delhi [India], March 20 (ANI): Due to bad weather conditions in the national capital, a total of 10 flights were diverted to other airports on Monday, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation said.

Among the 10 flights which were diverted, seven were diverted to Jaipur and three to Lucknow.

"Due to bad weather (Rain) in Delhi (DEL), all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights may get affected. Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status," SpiceJet said.

According to the IMD, all parts of Delhi are likely to have a partly cloudy sky.

Further information on the matter is awaited. (ANI)

