Aurangabad, Jan 12 (PTI) Many leaders and workers of opposition outfits are ready to join the Bharatiya Janata Party because of the policies of the present Maharashtra government, the party's state unit chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule said on Thursday.

He was speaking to reporters amid his colleague Kiran Patil filing nomination for the teachers' constituency.

"The BJP is in talks with many leaders. Due to the policies of the present (Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis) government, many persons from opposition parties want to join the BJP. Some of the names will shock the people of the state," he claimed.

Bawankule also said some 1,500 Congress workers joined the BJP amid the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra as there is a lack of leadership in the opposition party.

Speaking on the alliance of the Shiv Sena (UBT) with the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi of Prakash Ambedkar, the state BJP chief said Uddhav Thackeray was unable to handle his own party and was, therefore, entering into such agreements after making compromises.

