Thane, Apr 2 (PTI) A man who allegedly appeared as a dummy candidate with several electronic devices to aid in cheating in the ongoing Maharashtra police recruitment drive was arrested in Thane on Sunday, an official said.

Efforts are on to nab the original candidate who got the accused to appear for the written exam in the recruitment process, Zone 1 Deputy Commissioner of Police Ganesh Gawde said.

"A candidate aroused suspicion and a check found he had concealed a smartwatch and a bluetooth device in his knee cap. He also had tiny in-ear headphones. These have been seized. He is from Aurangabad and the original candidate is from Beed," the DCP said.

