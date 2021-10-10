Birbhum (West Bengal) [India], October 10 (ANI): In the wake of the COVID-19 second wave-induced oxygen crisis, a tree-themed Durga Puja pandal has been set up in West Bengal's Birbhum to highlight the importance of trees as a source of oxygen.

While speaking to ANI, Pinaki Lal, the owner of the pandal gave details about the preparations and theme for the pandal.

"Second wave taught us the importance of oxygen whose main source is trees. This is why our theme plays around nature this time," said Lal.

He further said, "People who lost their lives during the second wave due to the shortage of oxygen, this theme has been created on those people."

"People should not take oxygen for granted and should recognize the importance of trees, nature, likewise," he added.

Shardiya Navratri begins from the first date of Shukla Paksha of Ashwin month, in which the divine forms of Maa Durga are worshipped for nine days. The festival is believed to mark Goddess Durga's victory over demon Mahishasura, signifying the victory of good over evil. However, this year Navratri will last only for eight days, which have started on October 7 and end on October 14. (ANI)

