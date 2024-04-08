Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], April 8 (ANI): BJP Himachal Pradesh state election co-incharge, Sanjay Tandon said that dynastic politics is a cause for concern for the country's democracy.

Tandon met the senior BJP leader and former Himachal Chief Minister, Shanta Kumar, at his residence on Sunday.

During this meeting, there was a detailed discussion between the two leaders about the entire political scenario in the state.

Shanta Kumar said that he is in constant touch with the workers through the telephone during these elections and the results will be in favour of the BJP.

He said, "The BJP will once again achieve a big victory in the Lok Sabha elections and will also perform well in the by-elections and win all the seats."

Sanjay Tandon said that the country will develop and strengthen rapidly only through the four pillars of women's power, youth, poor and 'Annadata'.

"The Bharatiya Janata Party government at the centre is working positively with all these powers. Dynastic politics is a cause for concern," Tandon said.

Throwing light on the meaning of dynastic politics, Tandon said that a political party that is run by a family, gives priority to its members and where all the decisions are taken by family members is considered to be dynastic politics, even if many of its members are moving forward in politics on their own strength.

Drawing attention to the dangers of dynastic politics for democracy, Tandon said that he welcomed all those youth in politics who have come forward to serve the country.

He lamented about the emerging dangers of dynastic politics in democracy. He regretted this culture emerging in politics and said that the development taking place in the country does not belong to any one person but to every citizen.

The elections to the four Lok Sabha seats of Himachal Pradesh and bypolls to the six assembly constituencies that fell vacant with the disqualification of six rebel Congress MLAs and their eventual switch to the BJP will be held on June 1. (ANI)

