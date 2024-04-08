Mumbai, April 8: Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, political strategist Prashant Kishor suggested that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi should consider stepping back if the grand old party does not get the desired results in the general polls. He also said that Rahul Gandhi has been unable to let somebody else steer the Congress despite his inability to deliver in the last 10 years. Prime Minister Narendra Modi attacked the Congress over its manifesto for the Lok Sabha elections. PM Narendra Modi said the manifesto smacks of appeasement and reads like a poll document of the erstwhile "Muslim League".

Top leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party gathered at the Jantar Mantar on Sunday, April 7, for a day-long fast to protest against the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Similar protests were held in other states and abroad, such as Harvard Square in Boston, the Hollywood Sign in Los Angeles, and New York Times Square. On Sunday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee alleged that the central investigating agencies were asking Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders to either join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) or face action. AAP Leaders Hold Collective Fast in Delhi's Jantar Mantar to Protest Against Arvind Kejriwal's Arrest (See Pics and Videos).

In a shocking incident in Delhi, a youth was stabbed to death by two juveniles after he refused to give a matchbox in the Timarpur area. After the incident came to light, the police arrested the two juveniles. Meanwhile, the Delhi police said they recovered the stolen car of BJP chief JP Nadda's wife from Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi. The police also arrested two people for theft. Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar termed BJP's '400 paar' slogan "perception management". He also said such claims are a "malicious attempt" to alter the reality and reflect the ruling party's fear of defeat. BJP Giving ‘400 Paar’ Slogan To Ensure People Don’t Ask Why Petrol ‘100 Paar’, Says Congress Leader Kanhaiya Kumar.

Miles away in Pakistan, six security personnel and 12 terrorists were killed in separate incidents in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan on Friday night and Saturday. The six security personnel included a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP). The BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi hosted an interfaith cultural evening called "Omsiyyat" that involved over 200 leaders and community members from diverse faiths.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 08, 2024 06:59 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).