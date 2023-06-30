Kolkata, Jun 30 (PTI) Preparations are underway for the e-counselling process for the successful candidates of this year's West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination, chairman of WBJEE Board Malayendu Saha said Friday.

WBJEE is held for admission of students to engineering colleges in the state.

Saha said of the 1,01,000 students who took the exams, around 97,000 students got rankings.

The board allotted a designated time interval between ‘choice filling' and ‘choice locking' allows students to review a mock allotment of their seat, he said.

"Once we receive the seat matrix from the Director of Technical Education of the Higher Education department, counselling can start within five days, as the Joint Entrance Board has completed its procedures. This year's counselling will have three rounds with new features," he told reporters.

Students can modify their choices in the first round if they are dissatisfied with their allocated subject, Saha said at a programme of the Association of Professional Academic Institutions.

