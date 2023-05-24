New Delhi, May 24 (PTI) A 35-year-old e-rickshaw driver was allegedly stabbed by two persons who also robbed him of his mobile phone, police said Wednesday.

According to police, they received a PCR call around 2.10 pm on Tuesday that a person has been stabbed at Keshopur Nala Road.

Sanjay Rai, a resident of Raghubir Nagar, was found in his e-rikshaw with a stab wound in abdomen, a senior police officer said.

He was admitted to Sehgal Hospital Paschim Vihar.

During inquiry, he stated he was coming after dropping passengers in Chandra Vihar.

When he reached near the Jal Board Office, Nala Road, two people came from the nearby jungle, stabbed him in the abdomen and took away his mobile phone, the officer said.

A case under sections 397 (robbery, or dacoity, with attempt to cause death or grievous hurt) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered. Further investigation is in progress, police added.

