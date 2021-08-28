New Delhi, Aug 28 (PTI) External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday spoke to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and discussed the latest developments in Afghanistan.

The conversation came two days after a suicide bombing outside the Kabul airport killed 13 American troops and around 170 Afghan people.

"Spoke to US Secretary of State Blinken. Continued our discussions on Afghanistan. Also exchanged views on the agenda of UNSC," Jaishankar tweeted.

Strongly condemning the bombing just outside the Kabul airport, India said the attack reinforced the need for the world to stand unitedly against terrorism.

India on Friday said it is carefully monitoring the situation in Afghanistan and that its primary focus is to bring back the Indians who are still in that country.

