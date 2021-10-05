Bengaluru, Oct 5 (PTI) An earthquake of 2.9 magnitude on the Richter scale was recorded near Basavana Bagewadi in Vijayapura district on Tuesday, an official said.

Karnataka State Disaster Management Committee managing director Manoj Rajan said the intensity observed is too low and the earthquake might have been felt up to a maximum radial distance of 5-7 km,, he said.

There was no loss of life or damage to property.

Rajan added that these type of earthquakes do not create any harm to the local community, although there may be "slight shaking" observed locally. The community need not panic as the intensity observed is very low and not destructive.

An earthquake of 2.5 magnitude on Richter scale occurred on October 1 in the same region.

