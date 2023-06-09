Leh, June 9: An earthquake of 3.9 magnitude struck the Union Territory of Ladakh on Friday morning, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

The tremor was felt at 10:23 am. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Minor Girl Sets Herself on Fire After Constant Harassment by Youth in Jalaun.

So far, there is no report of any damage. The depth of the earthquake was 10 kilometres.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)