Champhai (Mizoram) [India], July 28 (ANI): An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.4 on the Richter scale struck near Mizoram's Champhai region on Tuesday, said the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

NCS also informed that the tremors were felt at 27 km South South-West of Champhai at 08:08 pm today.

Earlier on Friday, an earthquake with a magnitude of 3.8 on the Richter scale took place near Champhai in Mizoram. (ANI)

