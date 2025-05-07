Kokrajhar (Assam) [India], May 7 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 2.7 hit Kokrajhar on Tuesday night, as per the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

As per NCS, the tremor occurred at 11:05 p.m. at a depth of 20 kilometres in the district.

Taking to social media X, NCS wrote "EQ of M: 2.7, On: 06/05/2025 23:05:55 IST, Lat: 26.35 N, Long: 90.01 E, Depth: 20 Km, Location: Kokrajhar, Assam." (ANI)

