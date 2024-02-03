Siang, February 3: An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 on the Richter scale was recorded in Arunachal Pradesh on Saturday morning, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) informed. According to the NCS, the tremors were felt at 10:11 am. The depth of the quake was recorded at 60 km. Earthquake in US: Oklahoma City Jolted With Magnitude 5.1 Quakes, Terrifying Tremors Caught on Camera During Live Streaming (Watch Video)

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.3, Occurred on 03-02-2024, 10:11:01 IST, Lat: 36.77 & Long: 97.17, Depth: 60 Km, Location: 975km N of Pangin," read a post on the official handle of the NCS. Further details are awaited.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)