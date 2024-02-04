East Garo Hills (Meghalaya) [India], February 4 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 3.5 on the Richter scale was recorded in Meghalaya's East Garo Hills on Sunday afternoon, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said.

According to the NCS, the tremors were felt at 2.37 PM. The depth of the quake was recorded at 12 km.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.5, Occurred on 04-02-2024, 14:37:15 IST, Lat: 25.80 & Long: 90.69, Depth: 12 Km , Region: East Garo Hills, Meghalaya," the NCS said in a post on X. (ANI)

