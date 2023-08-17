Jammu and Kashmir, August 17: An earthquake of magnitude 3.6 hit Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri early hours of Thursday.

According to the National Center for Seismology (NCS), the jolt took place at 3:49 am on Thursday morning. Earthquake in Jammu and Kashmir: Quake of Magnitude 3.8 on Richter Scale Hits Katra.

Earthquake in Jammu and Kashmir

Earthquake of Magnitude:3.6, Occurred on 17-08-2023, 03:49:59 IST, Lat: 33.33 & Long: 74.20, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: Rajouri, Jammu and Kashmir for more information Download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/RDbc2MQ77t@Dr_Mishra1966 @KirenRijiju @ndmaindia @Indiametdept pic.twitter.com/J1dEeDfUEi — National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) August 16, 2023

"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.6, Occurred on 17-08-2023, 03:49:59 IST, Lat: 33.33 & Long: 74.20, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: Rajouri, Jammu and Kashmir," NCS said. Earthquake in Assam: Quake of Magnitude 5.4 on Richter Scale Hits Northeast State, Tremors Felt in Guwahati and Other Places.

However, there are no immediate reports of any damage.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)