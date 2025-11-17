Leh (Ladakh) [India], November 17 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 3.7 on richter scale struck Leh, in the Union Territory of Ladakh, on Sunday, a statement by the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said.

As per the NCS, the earthquake occurred at a shallow depth of 10km.

https://x.com/NCS_Earthquake/status/1990179885336392060?s=20

"EQ of M: 3.7, On: 17/11/2025 03:15:33 IST, Lat: 36.64 N, Long: 75.29 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Leh, Ladakh," NCS posted on X. (ANI)

