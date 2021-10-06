Itanagar (Arunachal Pradesh) [India], October 6 (ANI): An earthquake with a magnitude of 3.0 on the Richter scale struck the northwest area of Itanagar district in Arunachal Pradesh on Wednesday, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) informed.

The earthquake hit at 19.53 pm today with a depth of 10 kilometres.

Also Read | Timothy Luong, How To Gain Financial Independence With Online Trading in 2021.

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 3.0, Occurred on 06-10-2021, 19:53:18 IST, Lat: 27.57 & Long: 92.94, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 85km NW of Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh, " the NCS said in a tweet.

Notably, this is the fourth time in this month that an earthquake has hit the state.

Also Read | AC Local Train Services To Be Restored on Mumbai's Trans-Harbour Line From Tomorrow.

An earthquake of magnitude 4.5 on the Richter scale hit the Pangin area in Arunachal Pradesh on Tuesday.

Earlier on Monday, Arunachal Pradesh's Basar had been struck by an earthquake of magnitude 4.4 on the Richter scale.

On October 2, an earthquake of magnitude 4.1 occurred in Basar. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)