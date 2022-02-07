Siang (Arunachal Pradesh) [India], February 7 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 on the Richter scale hit the Pangin area Arunachal Pradesh on Sunday, said the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

The earthquake occurred at around 10.59 pm.

"An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 occurred around 22:59:17 IST today, at 305km NNE of Pangin, Arunachal Pradesh, India," tweeted NCS on Sunday. (ANI)

