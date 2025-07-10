New Delhi [India], July 10 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 4.4 struck Jhajjhar district in Haryana on Thursday morning, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

Strong tremors were felt in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad and adjoining areas.

According to NCS, the earthquake struck Jhajjar at 9:04 am at a depth of 10 Km.

"EQ of M: 4.4, On: 10/07/2025 09:04:50 IST, Lat: 28.63 N, Long: 76.68 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Jhajjar, Haryana," NCS wrote on X.

On February 17, a smiliar earthquake measuring 4.0 on the Richter scale hit Delhi-NCR at a depth of 5 km, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS).The strong tremors were felt at 5:36 AM. The sudden jolts prompted residents to rush out of their homes in panic."Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.0, Occurred on 17-02-24, 5:36 AM IST, Lat: 28.59°N & Long: 77.16°E, Depth: 5 Km, Location: 9 km E of New Delhi," NCS posted on X.

Delhi is classified as Seismic Zone IV, according to the Delhi Disaster Management Authority. This zone is categorized as a "High Damage Risk Zone" and indicates a high potential for earthquakes of moderate to high intensity. (ANI)

