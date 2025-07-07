Port Blair (Andaman and Nicobar Islands) [India], July 7 (ANI): An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.5 on the Richter scale hit the Andaman Sea on Monday, the National Centre for Seismology said.

According to the NCS, the earthquake occurred at a depth of 10 km.

In a post on X, the NCS said, "EQ of M: 4.5, On: 07/07/2025 15:46:09 IST, Lat: 9.82 N, Long: 94.15 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Andaman Sea."

More details are awaited (ANI)

