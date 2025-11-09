Port Blair (Andaman and Nicobar) [India], November 9 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 5.4 was experienced near the Andaman Sea at 12:06 pm on Sunday, as per the National Center for Seismology.

The earthquake occurred at a depth of 90 km beneath the Earth's crust.

"EQ of M: 5.4, On: 09/11/2025 12:06:28 IST, Lat: 12.49 N, Long: 93.83 E, Depth: 90 Km, Location: Andaman Sea," NCS said in an 'X' post.

Further details are awaited.

Last week, an earthquake of magnitude 4.1 struck Leh on Saturday, the National Center for Seismology said.

According to the NCS, the earthquake occurred at a depth of 10 km."EQ of M: 4.1, On: 01/11/2025 17:42:26 IST, Lat: 36.69 N, Long: 75.51 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Leh, Ladakh," the NCS said in a post on X.

Shallow earthquakes are generally more dangerous than deep earthquakes. This is because the seismic waves from shallow earthquakes have a shorter distance to travel to the surface, resulting in stronger ground shaking and potentially more damage to structures, as well as greater casualties. (ANI)

