New Delhi [India], July 28 (ANI): EaseMyTrip.com, one of India's leading travel-tech platforms, has announced its much-awaited 'Azadi Mega Sale' from July 29 to August 6, 2025.

During this period, EaseMyTrip will offer a diverse lineup of discounts on the wide range of travel services of the platform. Travelers can grab attractive offers on flights, hotels, buses, cab bookings, and holiday packages.

In order to honour the spirit of 79th Independence Day, EaseMyTrip is even offering exclusive discounts of up to 79% off on selected stay options, a company release said

"The Azadi Mega Sale will present customers with absolutely unmissable deals: on flights - up to 30% off; hotels - up to 79% off; buses - up to Rs 500 off; cabs up to Rs 500 off; holiday packages starting from Rs 7,999," the release said.

To access these offers, customers can use the promo code 'EMTAZADI' while availing the services through the EaseMyTrip's app or website.

The release said that customers can enjoy additional discounts and enhance their travel experience if they make a booking using the credit cards of ICICI, BOBCARD, and AU Small Finance Bank.

"The offer becomes more irresistible as every transaction during the sale period offers a chance to win gift vouchers from our selected brand partners. During the sale period, the top spender will have the opportunity to win amazing offers from Nasher Mile, IGP, and Goodwyn Tea," the release said.

For the upcoming sale, EaseMyTrip has collaborated with reputed airline carriers like Malaysian Airlines, Egypt Air, ITA Airways, Air Astana, Kuwait Airways, American Airlines, Air India, Air Mauritius, Akasa Air, Air India Express, AF/KL/DL, British Airways, Indigo, Lot Polish, Qantas Airways, Qatar Airways, Saudi Arabia Airlines, Spice Jet, Turkish Airlines, Virgin Atlantic, Batik Air, Uganda Airlines, and Air Canada.

"The exclusive prestigious hotels teaming up with EaseMyTrip for the sale are Sterling, Starlit, WelcomHeritage, Pride, Club Mahindra, Byke, Justa, Fern, Ginger, Vits, Sayaji, Neemrana, AM Kollection, Cygnett, Amritara, Spree, Bloom, Zone By The Park, One Earth, Suba Group, Lords, The Clarks, Royal Orchid, OTHPL, Clarks Collection, Le roi, Renest, Treehouse, Citrus Prime, Brij, fab, OYO, ITC, Shrigo, FAB, Fortune, Housr Corporate stays, Eight Continents, Vesta Hotels & Resorts, Fateh Collection, Aceotel, Moustache, OPO Hotels, Saltstayz, Summit Hotels & Resorts, Sumi Yashshree Hotels & Resorts, Sinclairs Hotels & Resorts, Mount Hotels, Hotel Sonar Bangla, and Hotel Polo Towers Group," the release said.

Customers can also explore a range of thoughtfully crafted holiday packages to some of India's most scenic and culturally rich destinations, including Corbett, Nainital, Manali, Himachal, Sariska, Ranthambore, Agra, and Jaipur.

Sanchit Chopra, Chief Marketing Officer of EaseMyTrip, said select stays offering up to 79% off and other discounts are being offered to celebrate country's India's 79th Independence Day next month.

"We are excited to bring back our most awaited Independence Day Sale. From spontaneous escapes to long-awaited vacations, these special deals at our Azadi Mega Sale are there to make travel more accessible and joyful. At EaseMyTrip, we believe freedom is best experienced through travel. To honour India's 79th Independence Day, this time with select stays offering up to 79% off, we're inviting every free-spirited explorer to take off and celebrate freedom their own way," he said.

To avail the benefits of the sale, customers need to book their services from July 29 to August 6, 2025 using the coupon code 'EMTAZADI'. After each transaction, the customers will receive an email regarding their booking along with the multiple gift vouchers. The gift vouchers can be redeemed by clicking on the "Redeem Now" button against each brand in the received mail. (ANI)

