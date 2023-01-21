New Delhi [India], January 21 (ANI): After a gap of two years, the Eastern Air Command of the Indian Air Force will hold its annual Command-level exercise, Poorvi Akash, in the first week of February.

The exercise is being conducted after a gap of two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the IAF statement, the exercise will involve the activation of the Command's fighter, helicopter and transport assets towards the routine practice of aerial drills, including joint exercises

"Eastern Air Command will be conducting its annual Command-level exercise during the first week of February 2023. This exercise, named POORVI AKASH, is being conducted after a gap of two years due to the COVID-19 Pandemic. The exercise will involve the activation of the Command's fighter, helicopter and transport assets towards the routine practice of aerial drills, including joint exercises," the IFA statement reads.

Meanwhile, Indian Air Force will also carry out Exercise Pralay involving all its major air bases in the northeast including the recently moved drone squadrons in the northeast amid the ongoing standoff with China, informed officials.

The exercise planned to be held in the next few days also comes at a time when the Indian Air Force has deployed and activated the S-400 air defence squadron in the area which can take on any enemy aircraft or missile from a distance of up to 400 km.

According to officials, the exercise would see major combat assets of the Air Force including the Rafale and Su-30 fighter jets activated along with the transport and other aircraft.

The IAF recently moved a squadron of drones from other bases to the northeast to augment its capabilities of monitoring adversary activities along the Sikkim and the Siliguri Corridor sector.

The Chinese have also been increasing their activities along the Doklam area and are under the constant watch of Indian security agencies, as per officials.

The IAF's Eastern Command in Shillong has the entire northeast air space to look after along the China border and frequently scrambles its fighters the moment the Chinese try to fly too close to the LAC or move in a direction towards Indian locations there. (ANI)

