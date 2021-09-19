Itanagar (Arunachal Pradesh) [India], September 19 (ANI): Eastern Army Commander, Lieutenant General Manoj Pande visited forward areas along with the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Arunachal Pradesh on Sunday.

He also reviewed the prevailing security situation and operational preparedness.

"Lieutenant General Manoj Pande, Army Commander #EasternCommand visited forward areas along Line of Actual Control #LAC in #ArunachalPradesh & reviewed the prevailing security situation & operational preparedness. #IndianArmy #StrongAndCapable," tweeted ADG PI - Indian Army (ANI)

